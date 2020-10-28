Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.72. 515,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 446,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $425.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith acquired 214,952 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.