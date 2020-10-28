LivaNova (LIVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

