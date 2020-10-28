Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $34.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.13 and a beta of 1.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 57,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,131,057.87. In the last three months, insiders acquired 176,680 shares of company stock worth $3,523,938. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

