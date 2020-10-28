LivePerson (LPSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -1.57–1.52 EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.36–0.34 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, analysts expect LivePerson to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,230 shares of company stock worth $3,072,266 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on LivePerson from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

