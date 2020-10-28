LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 927,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,645,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

