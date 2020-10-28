Loki Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Loki has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and approximately $105,065.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003253 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,357.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.02906894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.02012118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00426959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00976694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00441289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,068,149 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.