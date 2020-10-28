M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDC. ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $44.78 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $8,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 24,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $1,101,901.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,206.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,353,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

