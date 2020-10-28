Macquarie Upgrades Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) to “Outperform”

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAHMF stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
