Macquarie Upgrades Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) to “Outperform”

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAHMF stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

