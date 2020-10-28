Macy's (NYSE:M) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.75. 21,365,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,393,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Macy's from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy's by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy's by 21.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Macy's by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Macy's by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Macy's Company Profile (NYSE:M)
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
