Macy's (NYSE:M) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.75. 21,365,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,393,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Macy's from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy's from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Macy's had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. Macy's’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy's, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Macy's by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy's by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy's by 21.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Macy's by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Macy's by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

