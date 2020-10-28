Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Down 6%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.72. 1,714,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,030,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 70.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $86,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

