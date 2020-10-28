ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Down 5.2%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.69 and last traded at $71.33. 665,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 639,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.