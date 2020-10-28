MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $562.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $517.00 to $562.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $573.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.83. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $575.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 0.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 384.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in MarketAxess by 3,150.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in MarketAxess by 596.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

