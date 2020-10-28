Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 9%

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) shares fell 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.18. 2,697,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,026,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Scotiabank increased their target price on Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after acquiring an additional 952,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 231,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.