Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) shares traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $28.09. 1,359,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,692,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

