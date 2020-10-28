McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $57,284.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.