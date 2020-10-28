Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.76.

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

