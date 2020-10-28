Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $159.96 million for the quarter.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

