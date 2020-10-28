Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.37. 1,009,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,162,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Medigus alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.