MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Now Covered by CIBC

Analysts at CIBC assumed coverage on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

