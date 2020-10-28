Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $249.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.61.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,612.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

