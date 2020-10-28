Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $210.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $209.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $211.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.73.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,796,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.