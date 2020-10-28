Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.03.

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael A. Browne purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,003 shares of company stock worth $513,306.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

