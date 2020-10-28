Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) Now Covered by Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NYSE:AVO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other Mission Produce news, COO Michael A. Browne purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Browne purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $146,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,003 shares of company stock valued at $513,306 over the last three months.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.