Mizuho Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $155.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NXPI opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $145.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,903.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,098,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $865,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

