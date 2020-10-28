Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 14% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00978331 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002982 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.