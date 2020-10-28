Monero Trading 7.3% Higher This Week (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $130.97 or 0.00978331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and B2BX. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $1.58 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002982 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,741,171 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Exmo, Bittrex, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Bitbns, DragonEX, Liquid, Coinut, BTC Trade UA, Bitfinex, Kraken, Graviex, Upbit, B2BX, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Ovis, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Bisq, Poloniex, Mercatox, Exrates, Nanex, Tux Exchange, Coindeal, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, OKEx, Bitlish, Crex24, HitBTC, Coinroom and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

