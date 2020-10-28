MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 10.1%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.25. 2,382,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,282,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

