Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

