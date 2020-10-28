Morgan Stanley Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $230.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.05.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $231.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.95. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.