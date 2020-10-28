Morgan Stanley Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $111.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $113.97 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

