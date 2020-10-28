Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of YALA stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.99.
About Yalla Group
