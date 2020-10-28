Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:YALA opened at $8.52 on Monday. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

