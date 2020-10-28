MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Head to Head Contrast

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSA Safety and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 1 3 0 2.75 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSA Safety presently has a consensus target price of $133.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of MSA Safety shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of MSA Safety shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MSA Safety has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 11.08% 25.66% 10.73% Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSA Safety and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.40 billion 3.87 $136.44 million $4.80 29.08 Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 12.37 -$7.52 million ($0.16) -10.19

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSA Safety beats Milestone Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and lifelines. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

