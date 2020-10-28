Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI stock opened at $356.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.50 and a 200 day moving average of $346.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.86. Msci has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $398.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.00.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

