Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $391.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $391.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

Msci stock opened at $356.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.86. Msci has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.68.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

