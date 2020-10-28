Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) fell 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.03. 5,594,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,497,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.