Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Down 5.3%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07. Approximately 29,409,154 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 11,857,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

