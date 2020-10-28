Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 865,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,218,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

NNOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Nano-X Imaging accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Nano-X Imaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

