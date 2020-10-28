Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 5,922 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

