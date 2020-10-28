Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 6,476 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

