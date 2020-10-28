Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after buying an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,330,000 after buying an additional 117,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

