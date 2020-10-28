Narwhal Capital Management Buys 11,700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.