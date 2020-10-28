Narwhal Capital Management Buys Shares of 29,775 Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.07% of Liberty Braves Group Series C as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2,947.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 81.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 35.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.