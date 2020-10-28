Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $195.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.