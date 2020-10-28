Narwhal Capital Management Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.