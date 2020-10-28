Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

