Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $205,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,294.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

