Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.