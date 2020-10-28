Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.38 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

