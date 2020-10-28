Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.70 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 15.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

Anthem stock opened at $298.88 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

